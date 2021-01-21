COVID-19 Vaccine distribution regulations between the two-state

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As vaccines begin to rollout, there are some rules states must follow for distribution. We’re taking a closer look at those doses can be administered in South Carolina.

So each state has a different system for allocating the vaccines. Dr. Phillip Coule at Augusta University says this is why it is a rule for those to get vaccinated in the state they reside in.

In South Carolina, that’s anyone 70 or older along with front line workers.

Dr. Coule says if you are a South Carolina resident, and you get vaccinated in Georgia it is not only against CDC regulations, but they will also have to report the dose in Georgia and South Carolina. This reason is so South Carolina and Georgia can allocate enough doses for their specific population.

“If we get vaccine allocated to us, we have plans in place to do that in partnership with Aiken Tech. Again, we would use an online scheduling system that would allow people to confirm the date and time of their vaccination if they are a South Carolina resident,” says Dr. Coule.

We’re also taking a closer at Georgia residents can get vaccinated. Right now, if you’re a Georgia resident, to get vaccinated, you must be at least 65 years old or a front line worker.

Each state has it’s own allocation of the way doses are administered. What that means is, there are a certain amount of doses allocated to Georgia, that are meant for Georgia residents. Dr. Coule at Augusta University, says it is an important regulation because doses sent to each state are in direct response to population count. So, when tracked, a Georgia dose, must go to a Georgia resident to be properly accounted for.

“We’ve got a really good plan that has been very efficient, smooth with our employees and we will be using that to vaccinate those that qualify in Georgia. We will be doing that via an online scheduling system where people will be able to confirm the date and time of their vaccination for both their first and their second shot,” Dr. Coule.

Dr. Coule says it’s a fine line to follow as a medical agency that cares for two states. So, AU is awaiting for approval to set up vaccine distribution in Aiken County.