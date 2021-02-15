COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A vaccination clinic is headed to Edgefield County.

The event will be held Wednesday, February 17 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at JET Middle School’s gym. The Edgefield County EMA is partnering with Self Regional to bring the clinic to the area.

Phase 1A & 65+ year olds will only be accepted. It is a first-come, first-served event.

Officials say there will be 250 vaccines available.

More clinics are expected to take place in the future to “allow a few of our seniors, that cannot or should not drive an hour, a closer location to be vaccinated,” officials added.

If you have any questions, call the Emergency Management Agency Office at 803-637-2123.

“Vaccine quantities are still limited. We are working on getting enough vaccines for everyone that wants one,” officials shared.