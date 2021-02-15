COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Edgefield County

CSRA News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A vaccination clinic is headed to Edgefield County.

The event will be held Wednesday, February 17 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at JET Middle School’s gym. The Edgefield County EMA is partnering with Self Regional to bring the clinic to the area.

Phase 1A & 65+ year olds will only be accepted. It is a first-come, first-served event.

Officials say there will be 250 vaccines available.

More clinics are expected to take place in the future to “allow a few of our seniors, that cannot or should not drive an hour, a closer location to be vaccinated,” officials added.

If you have any questions, call the Emergency Management Agency Office at 803-637-2123.

“Vaccine quantities are still limited. We are working on getting enough vaccines for everyone that wants one,” officials shared.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories