COVID-19 tests with results in 15 minutes now available in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As we continue to find out more about COVID-19, testing for it is evolving. Sometimes getting your test results can take days but some people in the CSRA say don’t worry, your result will only take a few minutes.

“This is just a game-changer when it comes to the testing that’s needed to get the information that someone needs to get on with their life but to do it responsibly,” said Dr. Mark Newton.

Staff at local MedNow Urgent Cares have been performing the 15-minute tests for the past week.

Dr. Newton explained, “Treatments are getting better and better and we’ve gotten wiser about how we do that in emergency departments where I work. But at the same time, we know it’s so important for people as they want to be with family or they want to go to events or they want to know when they can go back to work, things like that, I think this can make a huge difference.”

The fast-testing machines originally rolled out to help the most at-risk but now the machines are being used to test everyone. The first step, a nose swab.

“We found those to be a little more accurate at this point in time than the one you just swab in your mouth with a Q-Tip. So, we waited until the machines were available,” said Dr. Newton.

After your nose is swabbed, your sample is put in the machine and inspected. Fifteen minutes later you have your result.

“The great thing, the CARES Act, is still covering this with no deductible and no co-pays. So, with most insurance plans, I would say check with your insurance plan. We’ll be glad to check it for you when you get here but I think that’s a responsible thing our leaders have done is to offer this testing. Especially now, this rapid testing,” said Dr. Newton.

So far, Dr. Mark Newton said he and his employees have done about 800 rapid COVID-19 tests.

He said, “Repeatedly called to make sure we got these machines to the CSRA to people whether they have symptoms or not or have other concerns they need. This test is available and it is covered.”

The 15-minute test can also detect flu A and B. To learn more about the test or to book an appointment click or tap here.