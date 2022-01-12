COVID-19 testing sites opening up on Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday

(AUGUSTA, GA – WJBF) – The East Central Public Health District VI has announced that there will be several COVID-19 testing sites opening on Monday, January 17th, also nationally known as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
According to officials, The Georgia Department of Public Health has partnered with LTS Lab and Mako Medical with the efforts of providing the community with better access to COVID-19 testing.
Locations, addresses, times, and registration information are located below:
RICHMOND COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT NORTH LEG
1916 North Leg Road
Augusta, GA 30909
Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM-12:00 PM
To register: https://ecphd.com/covidtesting
For more information: (706) 721-5800
AUGUSTA UNIVERSITY
524 15th Street
Augusta, GA 30901
Monday-Saturday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
To register: https://ecphd.com/aumc-covidtesting
If you have not received your results within 3 days of testing, please call this number for assistance:
(844) 778-2455
EMANUEL COUNTY MEDICAL
532 West Church Street
Swainsboro, GA 30401
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 11:00 AM-5:00 PM
To register: https://honumg.info/LTSGA014
If you have not received your results within 3 days of testing, please call this number for assistance:
(844) 778-2455
SCRVEN COUNTY MEDICAL
416 Pine Street
Sylvania, GA 30467
Tuesdays, 11:00 AM-4:00 PM
To register: https://honumg.info/LTSGA033
If you have not received your results within 3 days of testing, please call this number for assistance:
(844) 778-2455