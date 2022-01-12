COVID-19 testing sites opening up on Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday

(AUGUSTA, GA – WJBF) – The East Central Public Health District VI has announced that there will be several COVID-19 testing sites opening on Monday, January 17th, also nationally known as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

According to officials, The Georgia Department of Public Health has partnered with LTS Lab and Mako Medical with the efforts of providing the community with better access to COVID-19 testing.

Locations, addresses, times, and registration information are located below:

RICHMOND COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT NORTH LEG

1916 North Leg Road

Augusta, GA 30909

Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM-12:00 PM

To register: https://ecphd.com/covidtesting

For more information: (706) 721-5800

AUGUSTA UNIVERSITY

524 15th Street

Augusta, GA 30901

Monday-Saturday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

To register: https://ecphd.com/aumc-covidtesting

If you have not received your results within 3 days of testing, please call this number for assistance:

(844) 778-2455

EMANUEL COUNTY MEDICAL

532 West Church Street

Swainsboro, GA 30401

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 11:00 AM-5:00 PM

To register: https://honumg.info/LTSGA014

If you have not received your results within 3 days of testing, please call this number for assistance:

(844) 778-2455

SCRVEN COUNTY MEDICAL

416 Pine Street

Sylvania, GA 30467

Tuesdays, 11:00 AM-4:00 PM

To register: https://honumg.info/LTSGA033

If you have not received your results within 3 days of testing, please call this number for assistance:

(844) 778-2455