AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A COVID-19 testing site is open Saturday to help determine if you have the virus.

It’s from 7:30-11 a.m. at the Clyburn Center for Primary Care.

The location is at 1000 Clyburn Place in Aiken.

“This site a public event that will provide local communities access to free testing to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” officials said.

Pre-registration is recommended but not mandatory.

You can register online for the event at ruralhs.org/covid-testing-event.