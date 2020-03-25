COVID-19 testing in Columbia County begins

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Columbia County partnered with MedNow for testing centers.

Tents were set up yesterday for those services that will be up and running today.

The County wanted to a central location, so they are at the Columbia County Exhibition Center.

You drive up under one of the tents, a physician will perform a swab test and then it’s off for the results, but there’s a few steps you have to follow before you can get here.

If you are having symptoms, you need to go to MedNowUrgentCare.net. A robo chat will ask you a few questions.

If you are at medium to high risk, then you will get screened virtually with a practitioner.

If they feel it fit, you can schedule an appointment.

Dr. Mark Newton with MedNow, says, “you know, it’s a very fluid situation. We want some tests to go to the hospital, especially like the fast tests that Augusta University does because they have people who are really sick and are trying to make decisions about. For the rest of us we think that for the screening tests, for moderate to high risk people. We can do the send off test and we will just all be a little patient.”

High risk patients tests will be sent to a hospital for rapid testing. Medium risk patients will get their results for up to seven days later.

The service is open today through Friday from 10 am to 3 pm.