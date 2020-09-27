COVID-19 testing in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — If you want to get tested for COVID-19, you’ll have a chance in Aiken Sunday, September 27.

A pop-up testing site will take place from 1-5 p.m. at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Church on Fairfield Street SE.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have come in close contact with someone who tested positive, it is recommended that you get tested.

If you have any general COVID-19 questions, you can call the Department of Health and Environmental Control Care Line at 1-855-472-3432.