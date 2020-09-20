COVID-19 testing headed to Allendale, Bamberg Counties

CSRA News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control is hosting a number of pop-up clinics this week.

DHEC’s pop-up clinics are free and you’ll test results back within 24 to 72 hours.

ALLENDALE COUNTY:
September 21st, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Allendale County Health Department, 571 Memorial Avenue North, Allendale, SC 29817

September 25th, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Allendale County Health Department, 571 Memorial Avenue North, Allendale, SC 29817

September 26th, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Allendale County Health Department, 571 Memorial Avenue North, Allendale, SC 29817

BAMBERG COUNTY:
September 21st, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Family Health Centers, Inc., Govan Fire Department, 20920 Ehrhardt Road, Olar, SC 29843

September 25th, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by the Medical University of South Carolina, Denmark Tech, 1126 Solomon Blatt Blvd., Denmark, SC 29042

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories