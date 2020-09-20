COVID-19 testing headed to Allendale, Bamberg Counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control is hosting a number of pop-up clinics this week.
DHEC’s pop-up clinics are free and you’ll test results back within 24 to 72 hours.
ALLENDALE COUNTY:
September 21st, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Allendale County Health Department, 571 Memorial Avenue North, Allendale, SC 29817
September 25th, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Allendale County Health Department, 571 Memorial Avenue North, Allendale, SC 29817
September 26th, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Allendale County Health Department, 571 Memorial Avenue North, Allendale, SC 29817
BAMBERG COUNTY:
September 21st, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Family Health Centers, Inc., Govan Fire Department, 20920 Ehrhardt Road, Olar, SC 29843
September 25th, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by the Medical University of South Carolina, Denmark Tech, 1126 Solomon Blatt Blvd., Denmark, SC 29042