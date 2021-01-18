COVID-19 impact on MLK Day events in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Coronavirus pandemic caused MLK Day to look different for many organizations.

The annual MLK parade was canceled due to COVID-19 and other organizations had to make changes to their planned events.

Global Race Unity held its Martin Luther King memorial celebration online this year and the United Way of the CSRA made changes to volunteer events as well.

“Usually, we have in person events and we usually have people volunteer in person, but this year due to social distancing we’re not able to bring as many volunteers in,” Americorps VISTA volunteer Madison Clements said.

However, it hasn’t stopped them — the United Way changed its toiletry donation drive to a drive thru drop off for social distancing and it’s offering a number of virtual volunteer events as well as a chance to make donations online.

“I’m just glad that we’re able to be creative enough to still serve. Like I said its a day on not a day off and we’re on and we’re rolling,” Americorps VISTA volunteer Joy Brown.

On Monday, volunteers collected toiletry items to make kits that will go to individuals and families in Richmond and Columbia county

“With the pandemic a lot more people were in need and we’re just glad to be of service. Our goal is to prepare 2,000 kits male and female as well as family kits,” Brown said.

Whether its in person or online organizers said the goal is to get people to volunteer and make a difference in their community.

If you missed the toiletry drive on Monday you still have a chance to donate on Tuesday.

Donations can be dropped of at the United Way parking lot on 1765 Broad Street in Augusta.