COVID-19 exposure closes middle school in McDuffie County

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A positive case of COVID-19 and its exposure to others is closing a McDuffie County school. The superintendent reports because of the case among the faculty and staff this week along with a number of teachers in quarantine, the McDuffie County School System has made the decision to close Thomson-McDuffie Middle School until December 10.

All face-to-face learners will transition to at-home learning during this temporary closure. The school will re-open Monday, December 14th.

Questions about assignments may be directed to your child’s teacher via email.

Learn from Home students, who will continue to receive their instruction and assignments through Google Classroom, are not impacted by this change.

Meals:

Grab-and-go meals will be available from 8:00-8:30 and 12:30.

After School Activities:

All after school activities and competitions are cancelled during the closure.

Return to School for Face-to-Face Learners:

The district will continue to monitor public health as well as student and staff attendance data with a plan for face-to-face students to return to campus on December 14th. Should the closure need to be extended, families will be notified as soon as possible.