COVID-19 concerns result in two canceled proms at Perry’s Landing Barn

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) — This past school year is not the only thing stolen by the pandemic. It also took away an annual rite of passage: the prom. Since then, event venues have tried to adjust during these changing times.

Two proms were supposed to be at Perry’s Landing Barn. Both were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I can understand people wanting to take precautions, and I can understand people not wanting to have the event,” said Mignon Perry. “For graduates who want to have a prom, a graduation ceremony, or want some normalcy back into their lives, yes, Perry’s Landing is here.”

It was supposed to be two magical nights here at Perry’s Landing for the 2020 seniors who missed out on their proms due to the pandemic.

“Unforantuely, the young lady who was organizing the prom didn’t have a good response from ticket sales,” explained Perry. “She decided to cancel the prom, and Hepzibah High recently decided to cancel as well.”

For 12 years, Perry’s Landing has been the location for barn weddings, family reunions, and other events. The owner told NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson some folks are cautious about planning events due to the growing COVID-19 cases. She says the outdoor venue staff has worked COVID precautions into their planning services.

“We have sanitizer stations, and we provide them on the tables, we can spread the tables 10-feet-apart, reduce the number of people per table,” explained Perry. “We usually do ten, and now we are down to six and can spread the tables across the property. We also Have a 40-by-80 tent, which is also available for people to utilize it. That tent can accommodate 200 people.”

Columbia County Government expects to host a prom for all Columbia County high school seniors on July 18th, at Evans Towne Center Park. June 10th is the last day to RSVP.