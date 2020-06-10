COVID-19 causing issues for one Aiken non-profit

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A local nonprofit dedicated to helping children needs your help. Aiken’s Children’s Place offers therapy to help families cope with trauma. But COVID-19 is making that difficult.

“We work with children and their families to improve their lives with dealing with trauma and other adverse childhood experiences through education, treatment and prevention services,” Peggy Ford told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Ford is the director of the organization. She says that the current unrest in the United States shows why organizations like theirs are vital. “I think dealing with children in their youth is so important and the younger we can deal with children, the better off we are helping children learn to accept each other and to accept themselves,” she said.

Covid-19 made their mission a little more challenging. The economic fallout from the coronavirus made 2020 very rough for the organization which has lost 80 percent of its funding. “We lost our major fundraiser and we had to figure out how we were going to reach as many with this the new normal and putting that into practice. Two months later, we opened back up with a reduced number of children in attendance because those children that aren’t coming have older caregivers or caregivers who have underlying health conditions and are still fearful of their children coming to be in group care,” she recalled.

After on-site services for children could no longer be offered and donations drying up, the organization was forced to find another way to be relevant. Telehealth services and delivering meals to homes became their go-to.

As we told you in 2018, Children’s Place bought a 30,000 square foot facility off of Beaufort Street in Aiken. The building is 10 times bigger than the current building. They planned to renovate it allowing them to help more children and families. But, COVID-19 placed a hold on that, too. “We discovered that we need to raise a little more than 1.5 million, but we utilize the money that we’ve raised to actually hire a contractor and to design the plans that we can build,” Ford shared. “We had lots of things that were in the works to actually raise that money and felt really strongly that it was going to happen, but most of those connections are done in person. So with COVID-19 came the closing of that campaign, we’re getting ready to gear that backup and hope to in the fall, be able to raise that money,” she added.

Meanwhile, the organization’s Celebrity Waiter Night has been rescheduled to August 31. During the event, volunteer “celebrity waiters” serve their friends, family and others. The money raised helps provide another funding stream for Children’s Place.

You can find more information on Children’s Place on their website, childrensplaceinc.org, Facebook, or give them a call at (803) 641-4144.