Court rules no change for Augusta’s mail in voters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Federal Lawsuit that would make absentee voting in Augusta more difficult has been decided.

The 12th Congressional District Republican Committee’s lawsuit against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the members of the Richmond County Board of Elections was dismissed by a Federal Court Judge this morning.

Augusta’s five absentee drop boxes for mail in ballots were in the center of the suit.

The claim was the drop boxes set up earlier this year because of the global pandemic violated state election law.

State lawyers called the claim a farce.

After the 45 minute hearing Judge Randal Hall dismissed the suit.

“The illegality of the drop boxes and opening envelopes early and other things they had listed are moot at this point because Judge Hall has dismissed the case, so I’m very happy to say that means absolutely no change for the voter,” said Richmond County Elections Director Lynn Bailey.

Bailey says she had seen no indication that the drop boxes that have been in place for months were used for any improper voting activities.

