Court puts a stop to Corps Lock and Dam plan

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The Plans for Lock and Dam in Augusta are on hold.

Last year the Corps of Engineers approved replacing the Lock and Dam With a rock weir

Now federal judge has issued an injunction stopping construction saying that plan violates federal law.

The Savannah Riverkeeper says she supports the ruling.

“The good news is I think the judge made a really good decision that says all right corps the proposal that you had of this rock dam drops the river too much what other solutions can you come up with that meet the criteria of passing the fish, and leave that water level a little higher,” said Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus.

The Corps of Engineers is scheduled to begin work on removing Lock and Dam in January.