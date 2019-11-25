Court hearing for suspects in Richmond County Investigator murder

UPDATE: Hester has returned to the courtroom as Judge Wright reads his charges.

“I don’t remember nothing. I’m in pain…All I know is I got shot in the back and I’m in pain,” says Hester.

UPDATE: Hester’s hearing has been delayed by 1 hour as he has requested medical assistance.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Osborne is in the courtroom and tells us Hester was wheeled into the courtroom in a wheelchair wearing his orange Charles Webster Detention Center jumpsuit.

He then reportedly told the judge that he needed to empty his bladder. Hester also said he needed water. He again told the judge that he needed to use the restroom.

Judge Ashley Wright told Hester he could be taken out of the courtroom to get the assistance he needs.

Hester was then wheeled out of the courtroom.

Shortly afterwards, Judge Wright told the courtroom that the Hester case would be delayed at Mr. Hester’s request. Judge Wright said they asked for medical personnel to come and see Mr. Hester.

According to Judge Wright, Hester’s case will be delayed 1 hour.

Prior to Hester’s hearing, Judge Wright reminded the room that this is a courtroom and encouraged everyone to act with respect. She asked that no one be disruptive or interruptive.

A number of people were in courtroom on Hester’s behalf. When Hester entered their courtroom there were quiet gasps from the people there to support Hester. At least one woman left the courtroom in tears.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Monday the two suspects charged in relation to the shooting death of a Richmond County Investigator will have a first appearance before a judge at 2 p.m.

Alvin Hester Jr. is being charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. Investigators say he’s the man who shot Investigator Cecil Ridley.

Two responding deputies shot Hester who was released from the hospital on Friday.

18-year-old Deonquez Reid has been charged with tampering with evidence.