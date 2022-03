AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Suspended Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias has a new day in court.

His trial was originally set for March 28th but a judge agreed earlier this month it needed to delay it until July 26th.

Sias is facing federal charges of lying to federal investigators and destroying public documents during the investigation into his involvement with the Jamestown Community Center and Sandridge Community Association.

He has pleaded not guilty.