Court administrator: jury trial backlog could take year and half to work through

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Chairs in the courtroom will not be filled by jurors anytime soon in Georgia. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton suspended jury trials for an 11th time this week due to concerns about COVID-19. Hundreds of cases in the Augusta Judicial Circuit have been put on hold since the original order in March 2020, creating a backlog.

“I believe it will take a year to a year and a half to get through,” Nolan Martin, the Augusta Judicial Circuit Court Administrator, said.

Martin says some cases have been resolved since last March. Defendants pleaded guilty if they thought it was “in their best interest.” However, many cases remain open. Martin says the Augusta Judicial Circuit has taken “extraordinary measures” to get defendants released from custody while they await trial, including starting a “pre-trial diversion program” and monitoring defendants with electronic devices. Criminal justice reform organizations, such as Reform Georgia, argue this may not be enough.

“What people don’t always think about is when you have a case that’s open, it can prevent a lot of people from a job, housing or education opportunity,” Maxwell Ruppersburg, the executive director of Reform Georgia, explained.

The Georgia Supreme Court briefly allowed jury trials to resume in November. The Augusta Judicial Circuit quickly summoned jurors, using the James Brown Arena as a venue to hold jury selection. Four cases with six defendants were tried before jury trials were suspended again in January. However, the court faced a big obstacle — space. It had to use three courtrooms to accomdoate a single jurty trial to allow for social distancing.

Chief Justice Melton has signaled jury trials may be allowed to resume in mid-March if the COVID-19 situation improves. Martin says 17 cases will be tried first due to the severity of their crimes. The Augusta Judicial Circuit will then begin the arduous task of trying new cases while simultaneously addressing the backlog.