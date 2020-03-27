Courageous Home Health to remain open

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – While businesses are putting out closed signs to protect employees and customers, there is one business in Georgia that is staying true to its calling to help the most vulnerable.

Courageous Home Care, who visits many Augusta families says they will continue to check on their clients throughout the region during this difficult time.

In fact, they are extending their hours and offering and continuing to offer 24 hour hotline answering to its members.

