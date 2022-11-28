AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Grammy award winner and country music star, Dwight Yoakam is making his way to Augusta.

Yoakam has 12 gold albums, 9 platinum, and over the years nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard.

In addition to his musical career, Yoakam has also spent time in television, and appeared in over 40 feature films including including Sling Blade and Panic Room.

Dwight Yoakam will be performing at the Bell Auditorium on Thursday, April 20. Pricing starts at $49. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 2nd at 10 a.m. at AECtix.com or at the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.