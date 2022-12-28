McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Counties across the area are still reeling from the blast of frigid arctic air that engulfed the area last week, in the form of leaking water pipes.

“I’ve lived in this community 40 years, I can remember very few times it’s been like, this cold, we’ve had worse ice events and that sort of thing, but for the extended cold, I don’t remember that in a long time,” said Jason Smith with McDuffie Co. Community Development.

Near Thomson and Dearing, pipes are starting to thaw out, but have left crews to have to dig up water lines trying to fix leaks.

“We had a couple of businesses that sent us photos of large water lines that were busted in their buildings, we don’t know how long they were busted, we don’t have any rush if they weren’t open on weekends, they weren’t open all weekend, so when they came in yesterday morning here you go,” said Smith.

In Milledgeville, crews are still hunting for water leaks, leaving residents without running water and relying on water bottles.

“One thing, we can’t cook like we want, can’t take showers and things like we want,” said Robin Walker.

Water lines in McDuffie County are now fixed. Officials say residents should continue to boil their water, however.

“We implemented a precautionary boil water advisory, it’s probably gonna be in place at the end of the week and that’s just to make sure that our residents and our system are as safe as it can be,” said Smith.