AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Several kids opened a book to read at the library Wednesday. While some adults, such as their parents, joined for the fun, there were also two furry friends wagging their tails in excitement too.

Those kids are part of the Mayor's Summer Reading Program at the Main branch of Augusta Richmond County Public Library. The program is a part of the Summer Feed Program where the children read, do an enrichment activity, and eat lunch for free.