Could Storm Thurmond High School see a name change? Aiken County native starts Change.org petition

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Could Storm Thurmond High School see a name change? A native of the CSRA hopes so.

A petition was created on change.org to rename the school. “I believe it’s asinine, it’s stupid. Why mess with something that’s been there forever?” Marshall Bowman told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Aiken native Ashley Hart Adams’ call to action stated “Thurmond’s determination to prevent the advancement of black lives makes him unfit to be celebrated or commemorated at the location.”

Changing the name may of the school prove to be a challenge. In 1986, South Carolina Governor Dick Riley signed into law a bill that protects the school’s name. “I really would like to see Storm Thurmond’s name as the same. We fought to get Storm Thurmond [High School] and I would like to stay like that,” Annie Williams added.

The opinion of residents in the area remained mixed on where the name should stay or fade away with time.

“My brothers went to that school. It’s always been Strom Thurmond and it should always stay Strom Thurmond,” Tiffany Pruitt said.

“So why change it now? I don’t really think it’s gonna make a difference. It’s not going to change people’s opinions,” Raina Nelson added.

“Honestly, whatever creates peace in the community is fine with me. You really can’t erase history. So as long as we don’t burn books, I’m really okay. I mean, I’d rather it stay the way it is, but if it makes people happy to change it, change what you need because we need to live in peace,” a local educator who did not want to be identified shared.

Representative for Aiken, Edgefield & Saluda Counties William “Bill” Clyburn, Sr. heard of the petition but he wants to dig deeper into the issue before making any type of suggestions. “Well, you know what I’m going to do is get with the petitioners and get with the parents. I think I need to see what they have in mind,” he shared.

Meanwhile, there is currently a petition with more than 11,000 signatures to rename The Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center at the University of South Carolina.

