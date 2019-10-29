Corps to remove Lock and Dam, legal fight in works

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis got the word in a conference call from the Corps of Engineers: a new rock weir and not a fixed up dam is what is being called for at Lock and Dam.

“I think it’s extremely important for our citizens in Augusta to know that we will not sit back quietly as it relates to this,” said Mayor Davis.

Communities on both sides of the river have a good idea of what is in store with the Corps decision with Plan 2-6d.

It was simulated with a draw down of the River in February that resulted in muddy banks and docks on the ground. It’s not the direction Augusta officials wanted the Corps to go.

“I can’t answer for the Corps why they do what they do. We’ve dealt with them for years, whether it’s Clarks Hill or the river, our area is very familiar with them. We got a fight on our hands,” says Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

That fight likely to be in court.

“That’s clearly an option that we have on the table. We’ve had conversations with our general counsel and the commission. We’re going to pursue every option,” said Mayor Davis.

“I believe what you are going to see now is some litigation,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

But the Savannah Riverkeeper says now is the time for negotiation. The Corps says it would be open to a taller rock weir that would increase the pool level up stream.

That could happen if the Georgia Ports Authority agrees to pay for the increase in costs.

“I think it’s very important that the next step’s going to be the community has got to let go of the idea of saving this dam, so we can have meaningful conversations. That remains to be seen, what the cities of Augusta and North August decide to do,” said Tonya Bonitatibus, Savannah Riverkeeper.

Local officials argue the Corps must keep the river at the same level it was when the WIIN act passed in 2016, something that will not take place with this decision. Even by the Corps estimate, the river will be two feet lower downtown with the rock weir.

There will be a chance for the public to question the plan at a meeting the night of November 13th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 at the Augusta boathouse.