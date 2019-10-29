Corps of Engineers to demolish lock & dam in favor of rock weir

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced its decision on the future of the lock & dam.

The Corps says they plan to demolish the lock & dam in favor of a rock weir fish passage, a move that is set to lower the pool in the Savannah River by 2 feet.

Many state leaders have publicly opposed this outcome in the past.

Officials say that the current plan allows the passage of endangered other migrating fish to pass

Corps officials plan to hold a public engagement on November 13th from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Boathouse Community Center on Riverfront Drive in Augusta.

You can read the full press release HERE.

We’ll have more on this story tonight on NewsChannel 6.