Corps begins testing work at Lock and Dam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It is relatively quiet at Lock and Dam right now but that will change over the next couple of weeks as the Corps of Engineers begins work on the structure of Lock and Dam.

It’s seen as the beginning phase for the the planned future of Lock and Dam, contractors on site. First taking soil samples near the structure but also testing beneath the more than 80-year-old dam.

“It’s a survey of the general area so the architects laying the rock dam actually know what they are dealing with. What type of soil it is, how close is the ground water, how compact certain areas are, what needs to be dug,” says Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus.

But this is what a lot of people don’t dig, the Corps of Engineers plan to remove Lock and Dam for a fish passage.

During the collection of data, river levels could drop by as much as two and a half feet upstream, but that would be permanent if Lock and Dam is replaced.

That’s why Congressmen on both sides of the river are working on federal legislation to repair lock and dam and to protect the upstream pool.

“Every level of government has been unified to work together on both sides of the Savannah River because the pool needs to be maintained 114.5” says Congressman Joe Wilson, of South Carolina.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says he’s concerned about protecting the pool but also has concerns about the condition of the dam.

“I’ve been to Lock and Dam I’ve seen the issues we have with it. It’s my understanding, I’m being told, there’s water flowing underneath the Lock and Dam, so we run the risk of that whole facility just being gone one day, which would create horrific problems,” said Governor Kemp, during an interview for The Means Report.

“Yes there is a big hole, it has been in a very bad shape for a long time so that’s something they have to figure out how to deal with when they talk about taking it apart,” says Bonitatibus.

Under Federal Law, the Corps of Engineers is to begin dismantling the dam and replacing it with a rock fish passage exactly one year from right now, something the state of South Carolina and the city of Augusta are in federal court trying to stop.