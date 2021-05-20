Coroner: E. Telfair St. shooting victim pregnant at time of death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An autopsy reveals one of the victims of last week’s shooting on E. Telfair Street was pregnant at the time of the death. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirms 26-year-old Tisha’a Moulton was in the “early stages of pregnancy.” She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Moulton was a mother of four young children. Her father has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his daughter’s funeral expenses.

40-year-old Latoya Ogelsby died from “multiple gunshot wounds.”

The autopsy results were released just one day after the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced a second person was arrested in connection with the double homicide investigation. 21-year old Julian Floyd Mayes was arrested on Tuesday, May 18 on two counts of Murder, two counts Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of a Crime.

21-year-old Tyler Prather, who is Moulton’s younger brother, was arrested on Friday, May 14 on the same charges.

Tyler Prather (left), Julian Floyd Mayes (right)

Incident reports reveal the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Magnolia Court apartment complex twice on May 13. A deputy arrived at 4:33 p.m. after Moulton and her neighbor, Druscilla Kent, got into a physical altercation. Conflicting statements were made, and no injuries were visible, according to the report. The deputy was not able to determine a victim.

Less than an hour later, deputies responded the complex again for a report of “shots fired.” When they entered an apartment, they found Moulton and Ogelsby unresponsive. The coroner pronounced them dead at the scene. Moulton’s mother, Taliha Turner, was shot at least once and transported to the hospital in critical condition. Three other victims were shot at — Kent, Ashley Johnson-Bradford and Shantel Anderson. Kent and Johnson-Bradford were not injured. Anderson was shot in the arm, transported to the hospital for treatment and released.

“It’s very shocking for someone to get shot like that,” Shanesha Thomas, a neighbor, says.

The city of Augusta has been trying to make the neighborhood safer for years. It spent millions in 2019 to renovate the apartment complex, which was formerly known as River Glen Apartments, in hopes of creating a safer environment.

“We have a lot of mental health problems here that are not being addressed,” Byron Moore says. “There is a huge drug problem here. People are self medicating.”

Just steps from the apartment complex lies The Center on East Boundary, a nonprofit organization which connects people in the community with resources, such as job training, food and transportation. Byron Moore, who runs the organization, tells NewsChannel 6 Moulton often took her four children to the Center to play. He says his organization’s work has made a difference in the community, but it needs more support.

“We have a lot of new people moving here. They all come into these two places [apartment complexes] right here. A lot of the young people are in gangs. What you’re doing is putting gangs together on the same turf.”

The Center on East Boundary accepts donations and community support. Here’s how you can contact them: