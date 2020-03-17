Coronavirus shuts Augusta bill paying options

The Municipal Building isn’t the only city offices now closed.

Water customers who are use to paying their bills in person were greeted with signs saying the office was closed.

This left customers having to use the pay kiosks, or drive through.

It’s very frustrating I.D. won’t work my account number I don’t know how to hit enter there’s no enter button address won’t work it’s aggravating,” said Megan Beasley.

“Then you can’t go inside?”

“Can’t go inside can’t talk to nobody,” Beasley said.

But Augusta bus riders right now are seeing no disruptions due to the Coronavirus,

Transit is operating normally.

Though commissioners are expected to discuss this on Thursday.