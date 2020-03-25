Coronavirus prompts protective gear for Augusta Fire first responders

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Mayor Hardie Davis closed the Municipal Building to reduce contact between city employees and the public, who might be paying bills and such, but you can’t close public safety like the Fire Department the department taking steps to keep the first responders safer.

For firefighters running Augusta’s ambulances its now part of the job responding to calls with patients with the coronavirus.

But now there’s new equipment to better handle it.

“We have used this on numerous of calls some have come positive some have not we’d rather be prepared then not,” said EMS Chief James Kelly.

George Eskola:Reporter

EMS firefighters now doning personal protective equipment, surgical mask, hospital gown, and two sets of gloves, fire fighters sacrificing comfort for safety.

“It is a little bit confining but it is for our protection the gloves the mask the eye protection it’s all necessary for us when we run into somebody with the possibility of Covid-19,” said SGT Alan Globovsky.

The firefighters will know when to suit up because 9-1-1 dispatchers are asking callers questions about how they’re feeling and where they’ve been.

“If they have come in contact with anybody of if they’ve traveled themselves out of the country in the last 14 days if they have any of the symptoms and signs dry cough, fever, shortness of breath those types of questions to provide that type of information to the first responders,” said Augusta E-911 Director Daniel Dunlap.

“It’s very important for us responding to these calls because we want to be prepared at all times to respond to what every emergency that presents so ensuring our personnel is the best measure,” said Chief Kelly.

The bottom line here is the fire department is still open for business though additional steps are being taken to keep you and the fire fighters safer, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.