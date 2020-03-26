Coronavirus impacts Cyber deck bond payments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta will need to find new dollars to help pay-off some of its debts.

The city issued bonds for the $16 million dollar Cyber Center parking deck, and one of the sources being used to pay off them off is the tax on “mixed drinks.”

But with bars and restaurants not selling cocktails, that money has dried up.

Commissioners say this needs to be a spending wake-up call.

“It absolutely needs to change the commissions attitude. We got to be responsible to the citizens, we got to be responsible to our businesses. It’s going to take a while. You know the old adage ‘you don’t count your chickens before they’re hatched’, well you don’t count your money until it’s in the bank,” says Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioner Clarke says he tried to set the tone last meeting when he voted no, to spending more than $600 thousand dollars on new city vehicles.

