Coronavirus causing more horses to be housed at Aiken Training Track

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Coronavirus pandemic is causing a unique problem for the equine community.

During the time of year, there are usually 50 horses at the Aiken Track.

Now with several postponements and travel restrictions in place, it’s causing a larger number of horses in the All America City.

“I have a barn full of horses that are ready to race. They can’t go anywhere. They, they’re not being accepted at other race tracks and everything. So it’s detrimental right this minute,” Trainer Cary Frommer told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

“So we’re over the amount of horses that we typically have this time of year,” Jim Rhoads added.

Rhodes is on the Executive Board of the Aiken Track. He says that the extra hoves are forcing extra hands on deck.

“Typically this time of year, the number of horses should be down to around maybe 50 to 60, next month it’d be even lower, and then June, July, and August, we get down about 20 to 25 horses,” he shared.

The daily schedule of training horses at the track hasn’t changed much since the coronavirus pandemic started. The horses will receive training based on what their end goal is.

“Now, we’re in a kind of a little bit of a holding type pattern to where we are keeping the horses maintained at a certain level, but then we don’t want to go any further than that,” he said.

Many areas are canceling live racing because of the pandemic following instructions from local officials. From racetracks to trail rides, many who make a living through horses are seeing their incomes close to disappearing.

“To the best of my knowledge, there are about four tracks that are still running under strict regulations to what their program can continue to run it. So at this point we’re all in bad shape,” Trainer Anthony Mitchell said.

But unlike other businesses, horse owners and trainers say that they can’t hunker down and wait for things to get better.

“So what we are doing at the ache and training and track is we’re practicing our social distance thing as a and also taking temperatures of our workers,” Rhoads said. “On a day to day basis, the horses have to continue to train. You just can’t stop. They have to be fed, they have to be groomed to have to be exercised and walked and turned out into the paddocks and all that,” he added.

More than one hundred horses are still at the track. Some of the trainers have full-time employees and others — as they come into town they hire help. Smaller operations with six or seven horses, we’re told, tend to the horses themselves.

“There are probably 20 grooms that would have not been here right now. Also, riders that would not have been here right now,” Rhoads shared.

To help with the financial impacts, the Aiken Track is slicing track fees in half from $200 to $100. It’s a move that some say couldn’t come at a better time. “Trainers make no money on our day rates,” Mitchell said. “Our real only individual bonus to the trainer himself is the 10% of the win. At this point with no racing going on, we’re just covering our costs at best. It’s small steps, but we are absolutely delighted and very, very thankful down here for what these guys had done for us. It will help,” he added.

Thoroughbred sales have also felt the impact of the virus with some upcoming auctions postponed. “So horses that I normally am selling and making my living off in March and April, I will have to keep until July or August and try and sell privately or hope that the sales will somehow be revived that late in the summer,” Frommer shared.

For assistant trainer and horse owner Aimee Bohlman, she sais that because of the race postponements, it’s forcing her to call Aiken home for a little while longer.

“We’d have to find somewhere for the horses to go. We can’t leave without a place for the horses to go and farms are filled up and tracks are not open so there’s not really anywhere to go. The best place, safest place for horses and us is really here,” she said.

Shawn also spoke with a man who says that what the Aiken track is doing by reducing fees is helping tremendously after he placed half of his savings into a horse that may not race soon.