AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Augusta West Rotary Club is excited to announce its first Cornhole Classic Tournament to benefit Via Cognitive Health.

It’s coming up Saturday, October 21 at Riverwatch Brewery.

There will be live music, food, drinks, and of course, football on the TV’s! All the fun starts at 11:30 am and lasts until 7 pm.

Three cash prizes will be awarded: $125, $250 and $500!

Business sponsorships are still available. For all details, call Frank Spears at 706-421-9780. Or, email Kelly Knitter at kelly.knitter@gmail.com

Register/sign up here: