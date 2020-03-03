Consultants will help Augusta pursue veterans cemetery

Augusta commissioners want to move forward with efforts to get a state veterans cemetery.

Commissioners approving spending up to 10 thousand dollars to hire consultants to guide the city’s efforts.

The process includes getting state approval and funding, and finding a location.

The grant will be used to hire the local firm 2KM which was involved in the states other two veteran cemeteries.

“This consulting has the expertise and background that would make it a little smoother in our efforts in trying to get it approved and supported locally that’s one of the reasons why,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.



Supporters say the process of getting the veterans cemetery could take more than five years.