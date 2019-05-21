Consultant says Augusta could have world class whitewater venue

Augusta leaders getting some of the details of a 40 thousand dollar study of Savannah River recreation.

Last year city leaders approved paying 40 thousand dollar to Mclaughlin Whitewater Design group to do a study of the recreation potential of city’s riverfront.

The study looked at a whitewater center at Lock and Dam Park, consultants did not say how much one would cost but said the location would be world class.

“No doubt in my mind it would create a whitewater and recreation corridor or venue national and in fact world caliber really no doubt in my mind about it,” said Rich McLaughlin, of the McLaughlin Whitewater Design group.

Mayor Davis limited the time of the presentation with consultants saying they had another 15 minutes to go.

Commissioners voted to look at the full presentation at a later Engineering Services Committee meeting.