EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Construction is all finished up at the Evans Society Center, which is located behind the Meybolm Building in Evans Towne Center. All it needs are some finishing touches.

Southern Time Clothing, Elements Massage and Mirin Fusion Kitchen still have some work to do before opening, like putting up signage and doing work on the inside.

Edward Jones will no longer be in the plaza, so that space is still available for lease.

The CEO of the Evans Society Investment group believes that the center, paired with the apartment complex that is currently being built next to it, will help drive business to the area.

“This whole area will become a pedestrian-like zone where people can just walk and shop and do what they need to do,” said John Bojescul.

And that’s already proven to be true.

Goat Kick Coffee Company had its soft opening on March 1st, and business has been booming.

“It was surreal,” said Jennifer Bojescul, the bar manager at Goat Kick. “It actually felt very natural to serve all the customers and we pretty much had a decent flow, very steady for the rest of the day and everyone seemed extremely happy.”

The shop also features art from local talent.

“We hired a local artist named Addison to do our mural on the outside of the building, as well as our Goat Kick story mural and then the subdued mural logo on the inside of the new shop,” said Natalie Jacobs, the co-owner of Goat Kick.

They’re expecting even more business after their grand opening and when the under-construction apartment complex next to them opens.

“It has been fantastic. We had to hire a lot of employees for the new location, everyone has caught on so quickly,” Jacobs said. “We’re hoping for a lot of foot traffic from the apartments, and really to be that place where people can come hangout and study and just socialize.”

Goat Kick’s grand opening is on March 18th, and will be featuring goat yoga and personalized desserts. The other businesses should be opening up by late spring, early summer.