Construction crews begin expanding I-20 westbound at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Construction crews are turning their attention west as they continue to expand I-20 at the state line. This month, they began installing four sets of beams that will support the new Savannah River Bridge’s westbound lanes.

“Once they get those in place, they will begin to pour the deck structure, which is what people drive on,” Kyle Collins, a District Communications Specialist for the Georgia Department of Transportation, explained.

Installing the beams is a feat in itself. Each one is 142-feet long and weighs 62 tons.

“These are humongous structures that have to be precisely lifted up from the device they’re delivered from and then placed utilizing the equipment and personnel onsite.”

It is all being done while thousands drive over the Savannah River each day.

“There are 70,000 cars, on average, that come through here per day, and that’s only going up. We can’t detour that traffic. They have to work with that traffic, which is an incredible challenge, while also respecting the canal, Savannah River and environment.”

This project is getting the Georgia Department of Transportation one step closer to completing the bridge, which is expected to be completed by Spring 2023.

To see a live feed of construction of the Savannah River Bridge, click here.

Upcoming delays

The right-hand lane going west will be closed the nights of February 3, 7 and 9 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.