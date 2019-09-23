Construction begins for North Augusta’s amphitheater

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The amphitheater’s budget has been finalized. City leaders have cut the budget by 38%. From bout $3 and a half million to $2 million.

Last month, North Augusta City Council members voted 5-2 in favor of handing over the construction contract of the soon to be built amphitheater at Riverside Village to R.D Brown.

“We look at it as connecting the two neighborhoods with the River Club and Hammond’s Ferry and we’re part of the middle with Riverside Village. All we’ve heard is positive comments about just the development as a whole. The restaurants, the retail that are coming and this is just that continued edition and enhancement of the village,” said General Manager of the Crowne Plaza Hotel Jeff Brower.



Kim Butler lives in Hammond’s Ferry. She said, “It has been exciting to see new life breathed into that area. It will be nice to have some things available when baseball season is off.”

The 600-seat amphitheater will near SRP Park. There will be no splash pad due to budget cuts.

With all the projects going on in Riverside Village, some people may be worried about parking or noise issues but others say they can’t wait for what’s to come.

“I think parking is going to work out really well. You know, we’ve got the hotel deck that’s here with over 400 spaces. We’ve had the stadium deck that’s being built now and that’s an additional 500 and then you have more than 200 parking spaces within the neighborhood as a whole so, you have about 1,500 or so parking spaces so, I don’t foresee any problems there at all,” said Brower.



Butler explained, “We have watched the growth and the transformation and there is always a little uncertainty especially when you have something really big like a lot of apartments or a baseball stadium. Those things have worked before very nicely and have really not been disruptive to our life here.”

Funding for the amphitheater is coming from the Capital Project Sales Tax III. City leaders hope to have the amphitheater done by Masters next year.