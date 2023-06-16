GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF)- Construction at I-20 and Lewiston Road in Columbia County continues.

The completion date for that project has been pushed back several times over the last few years

But with the cones and signs still up on Lewiston Road, it looks like the craziness will continue for a little while longer.

“It’s pretty crazy to drive around through here,” said Grovetown resident Lamar Mathis.

When asked if this has frustrated him, he said, ““YES. LOTS. I try my hardest not to come this way.”

The construction has been going on now for a long time. People who live and drive in the area like Mathis have had to find ways to maneuver malfunction junction.

“I usually go around it and take the back way instead of actually going down the street, because it’s been really crazy. It’s horrible,” said Mathis.

Along with Mathis, several employees at businesses along Lewiston Road also say the road work has made it frustrating just to get to their jobs.

But according to a Columbia County spokesperson, the work is expected to finish by the beginning of next year- which could be music to thousands of Grovetown ears.

“That’s awesome. That’s cool, I like it,” said Mathis. “I understand why they’re doing all this construction, but it is pretty difficult to drive through.”

It seems a step in the right direction, for a project that’s taken longer than expected.