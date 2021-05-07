Congressman Rick Allen visits Fort Gordon

“Critical and the new frontier in online warfare” were the words used by Congressman Rick Allen to describe Fort Gordon’s efforts in cyber security.

“There are needs here but the good news is we’re right on target,” says Congressman Allen.

Congressman Allen visited The Cyber Center of Excellence on post to see the progress of expanding cybersecurity efforts.

“We’ve got some infrastructure problems we’ve got to address. We’ve got some education problems we’ve got to address and so we’ve got to get to work on that,” says Allen.

Those problems also include the treat to our national security, which Allen says can take place without us even knowing.

“The Chinese have developed weaponry to take us out from below and above and of course what we have to do is direct weaponry and have weaponry, like Cyber, to misdirect those very same missiles that are trying to go straight down or straight up,” says Allen.

Allen is working with community members and the base to propose a cyber charter school to bring the importance of cyber security to students as early as high school.

“Obviously we’ve got cyber graduates coming out of Augusta University but we’re talking about these kids coming right from high school and going right into cyber,” says Allen.

He also believes the push to teach young people about cyber security could help draw more than 4-thousand more people to the area within the next five years.

“This is going to continue to expand and frankly it’s because of the great work we’re doing here,” says Allen.