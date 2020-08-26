Congressman Rick Allen to visit Columbia County Schools

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Congressman Rick Allen will visit some Columbia County schools this morning. He’ll tour different classrooms and then join a working lunch with school staff.

School began four weeks ago. Superintendent Dr, Sandra Carraway says it’s been a learning curve, but they finally are running smoothly.

Congressman Rick Allen will see new classroom layouts, sanitation plans, and learn-from home teacher instruction.

At the luncheon a presentation will show Columbia County’s return-to-school plan.

Dr. Carraway says it’s important our legislators speak in Washington from a place of experience.

“They need to know that when they’re allocating billions of dollars towards the allocation of children across the nation,”says Dr. Carraway, “their money is being used appropriately and well, and they need to know to that their expectations are realistic.”

One of the things the School board will show Congressman Rick Allen is new safety practices implemented this week.

The schools have misters that sanitize the building– but they also have new devices called ionization modules.

These modules act like air filters for unhealthy bacteria. Workers started installing them yesterday in all school buildings.

“Within a months time we will have those within all of our school busses, and again for what that means to people, it cleans the air. It washes the air of dust, germs, flu, allergens,” says Dr. Carraway.

Congressman Allen will tour Grovetown Elementary and Evans High starting at 9:30 AM.