Congressman Rick Allen receives updates on Ft. Gordon Cyber Center tour

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Congressman Rick Allen gave a recap of his tour of the Fort Gordon Cyber Center including future plans that will impact Augusta.

“It’s going to be the tip of the sphere as far as the U.S. Army and really overall cyber protection. You’re looking at it right here,” says Congressman Rick Allen, Georgia’s 12th District.

During his tour, Congressman Allen received updates on construction, education, and the military’s mission.

As for construction, the White Law Building should be occupied right on schedule in June. Funding for the construction is being heavily scrutinized.

“We got the best economy in the world right now, and unfortunately there’s some pricing pressures. So they’re kind of having to go back to the drawing board. I feel like hopefully by January we’ll have that facility under construction as well,” says Congressman Rick Allen.

For education, Allen sees the caliber of the cyber academy being a regional concept. He tells us they’ve identified 160 high school students who are studying cyber security and expect it to be of advantage to local students.

“When they graduate from high school, they’re going to get a job. Immediately. No college debt, and those are very nice jobs with huge salaries,” says Congressman Allen.

Congressman Allen tells us it’s going to be important to capitalize on cyber education.

“I want this to be the cyber universe. And higher education, we got that capability. We need to be able to have that locally in our education system,” says Congressman Rick Allen.

And for the military, the mission continues, but funding is needed for equipment. Congressman Allen tells us they need to get the ball rolling before the November 22nd deadline.

“My colleagues on my side are ready to get the thing funded, but apparently there’s disagreement on the other side of the aisle and that’s why it hasn’t come to the floor yet. We know the Senate is ready to go, so my message is going to be hey this is not an option people. This is critical to the national security of this country,” says Congressman Rick Allen.

Congressman Allen also tells us he’s been to the Cyber Center many times, but each time he is amazed at how hard fort Gordon soldiers are working to ensure our security.