Congressman Rick Allen discusses lock and dam impact

South Carolina is expected to file a law suit against the Army Corps. of Engineers next week for their decision on the lock and dam.

Newschannel Six caught up with Georgia leaders at Columbia County’s pre-legislative breakfast to find out the latest.

Small business development was one of the main topics here at the Pre-Legislative Breakfast. Congressman Rick Allen was in attendance. He says one of the main impacts of small business development is the Army Corps. of Engineers recent decision on the lock and dam.

“The lawsuit is going to be filed next week,” says Congressman Rick Allen.

A decision from the Army Corps. of Engineers to add rock wiers and destroy the lock and dam is expected to have drastic changes to Aiken, Richmond, and Columbia County’s economic development.

“The state just put 100 million dollars worth of buildings on that river at the pool level at 114.5. Okay? And so the Corps. Is going to say ‘okay, tough,'” says Congressman Rick Allen.

The WIIN Act of 2016 says the pool has to be maintained at the same water level the day the law was enacted.

“Those levels were posted eery day. We have the level at 114.5 on that day, which that is now the law of the land,” says Congressman Rick Allen.

But the Corps. says their new plan will lower the level two feet. Congressman Allen says when they did the simulation for it, there was a greater difference.

“In the simulation I measured it at the pier on the 5th St. bridge, and it as 6 ft. below the water line before they dropped it,” says Congressman Rick Allen.

Keeping the water levels at 114.5, Congressman Rick Allen says, is important for small businesses.

“That pool is a huge economic generator. I mean you look at the sports. It’s critical to the continued economic enhancement of our community,” says Congressman Rick Allen.

Negatively impacting the economy, Congressman Allen also believes this alternative plan will allow for flooding.

“I’ve been down there in the rainy season with the gates wide open, and the water level is the same on either side, and even if you put that obstruction in the river, you’re going to flood, I mean bush field will be flooded in my opinion,” says Congressman Rick Allen.

Congressman Rick Allen says that they are trying to bring this to court as soon as they possibly can. They don’t want any delays because construction can start as soon as 2021.