NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The new year means a new opportunity to make a difference; something that needs to happen in the eyes of Congressman Joe Wilson. He announced his 2024 Legislative Agenda Monday at four locations, including the North Augusta Municipal Building, the Aiken County Government Center, and the Barnwell County Courthouse.

“Well I’m really enthusiastic in that we have so much to be thankful for, but we need to be addressing key issues,” said Wilson.

Some of those issues on his 2024 Legislative Agenda include the need for a more balanced budget, restoring American energy independence, and protecting our borders–which Wilson says has greatly concerned him.

“Almost 8 Million people have come in illegally to our country. Hundreds of people–and the terrorists watch this–have come into our country. We have human trafficking, white slave trade, drugs coming into our country–it’s just inconceivable,” said Wilson.

He also expressed his support for Israel since the attacks from HAMAS, and Ukraine amid missile attacks from Russia in recent days.

“We need to be strong so that we can avoid this in the future, and then we need to be successful for the people of Ukraine and Israel to make sure they are protected,” said Wilson.

But a positive he expects this year is the creation of more jobs around the Palmetto state–including in our area.

“Immediately here in the CSRA, you will have more jobs with the Trainum production and plutonium pit production at the Savannah River Site, the backup of the U.S. Army Cyber of Command. We need to be making every effort we can for energy independence, which creates jobs and opportunities for the people here,” said Wilson.

Mayor Briton Williams says Wilson has been a supporter of North Augusta, and it makes him excited for things on the city agenda for 2024. “We want to make sure that we make our downtown slower. It’s too fast, we want to narrow that road, we want more walkability,” said Williams. “The other thing we are doing is we did a master plan for all our parks, and we want to be able to take the North Augusta Country Club property and turn that into extra amenities for our citizens.”

Wilson also stressed the importance of supporting our military and protecting the Second Amendment. But the Congressman says there are other things to address this year that the Biden Administration is not.

“We should be discussing real issues, and the real issues are defending our border, and defending the American people by creating jobs and opportunities to reduce inflation. But name calling as he’s doing–and as the Vice President did in Myrtle Beach over the weekend–it’s a diversion from the issues that need to be addressed for a strong America,” said Wilson.

As the South Carolina legislative session begins Tuesday, Wilson says the main objective with his plan is to improve the quality of life in the Palmetto state going forward.