Congressman Jim Clyburn talks insurrection, security at inauguration

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — In just a few short days, Joe Biden will assume the highest office of the land. Now the Chairman of the Inaugural Committee is speaking out about the insurrection and how security will look on January 20.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said that he knew the certification would be a difficult process. But he blames the chaos at the Capitol on a breakdown in leadership. “I saw people very close to the building. No security on the steps. It was just like it always been so it’s very clear that there was a total failure of leadership. And I want to emphasize that. It was as if they were getting their leadership teachings from the President of the United States,” he said.

He wants Republicans to invoke the 25th amendment or he wants to have a vote on impeachment. Clyburn says it’s the quickest way for Trump to be removed from office even though we’re close to the next inauguration. “Most of us just thought that after impeachment was over, it then had to go over to the Senate for a trial. There is not enough time to get that process done. Now I’m hearing that can be short-circuited with a vote of the Senate.”

Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk also asked questions about how security for inauguration day.

Shawn:

We’ve learned from the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies that no public tickets will be available. How are you guys planning to deal with the inevitable crowds and also how will protesters be handled?

Congressman Jim Clyburn:

“Now I’ve got some close personal friends as recent as last night, asking me for tickets to the inauguration, the ain’t going to be no public tickets to the inauguration. We have been saying we are going to run this inauguration much like we ran our national convention. Now after this, it may be even less people. So please, I want all my friends here in South Carolina who are also enamored with this new president, let’s stay home.”

Shawn:

Last month you said on NBC News that President Trump needed to be at the inauguration for a peaceful transfer of power. After the situation that happened in Washington recently, do you still feel the same way?

Congressman Jim Clyburn:

“Yes, I do. As he prepares to leave the White House, I hope he’ll stop by the inauguration and do what presidents do demonstrate leadership put country first.”

Shawn:

How does the insurrection factor into security for January 20?

Congressman Jim Clyburn:

“Big time. Big time. I’m calling upon the powers that be not just in the District of Columbia, but Maryland and Virginia. I would hope those governors will start putting the players in right now. Do what it takes to activate the national guard. Don’t wait until the 20th or even the 19th, put them on notice now so they can get things straight with their families, their business straight, and say to them, you’re going to be on active duty.”