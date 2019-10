AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - The number of people in need in the CSRA is growing. That means there are more homeless and low income families hoping for some toys this Christmas.

The need is greater. In fact, a large stack of applications sit in a desk at the Toys for Tots warehouse on 15th Street from people who walked in for help. That's not including children in school in need. So, the organization is making an appeal to the public that when you go shopping for toys this year, you do not forget children in need.