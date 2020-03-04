Conference Center costs disputed

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners debating what projects need to be funded in the next phase of the sales tax.

One proposal from an outside organization is calling for a massive James Brown Museum and Conference area to be located at Dyess Park.

The proposal coming with a $50 million dollar funding request.

But supporters are downplaying the request.

“I don’t know where the $50 million dollar figure came from, I don’t know where the 175 thousand square foot project came from or a place that will accommodate a thousand people, I don’t know where those numbers came from,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

Commissioners have scheduled a work session in two weeks so all the non governmental organizations wanting sales tax money can make a presentation.