AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Camp Wonderland is a summer arts camp for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

You can help support the camp, and enjoy the amazing sounds of 58 of the CSRA’s finest brass, woodwind and percussions players.

The Garden City Winds will present “A Concert for Camp Wonderland” Sunday, July 31st, at the Maxwell Performing Arts Theatre on Augusta University Summerville campus.

Show time is 3:00pm and admission is free!

The concert features all original compositions and arrangements by Dr. Rudy Volkmann.

Donations will be accepted for Camp Wonderland. The camp is sponsored by The Augusta Players and led by a team of ASD specialists, special education teachers, administrative leaders, and trained volunteers.