Concerns from some on back to school in the New Year in SC

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Schools across the CSRA are going back to school in some form or fashion this week. The community is expressing opinions when it comes to learning.

“It’s definitely very hard right now,” Strom Thurmond High School student told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk when asked about how the pandemic has affected her this school year.

“It seems like there’s an agenda to try to force students to come back to school,” parent Robert Langford added.

A student and a parent with concerns over education in Edgefield County. All schools in the district transitioned to full remote learning right before the Winter break. “They did a deep cleaning inside the schools and the school buses and classrooms, of course, they were a hundred percent ready to welcome the kids back,” Donald Porter with the Edgefield County School district said.

The decision to go to fully-virtual came after a big rise in district staff required to quarantine after close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. “There just wasn’t enough staff in all the schools to be able to maintain, you know, classes and things like that,” Porter added.

Now, students are attending school in person for at least part of the week. “They say that works better for the teachers and I support teachers as well, but I also, I also believe that we have to push people to give their best every day and we have to provide them with tools so that they can be successful. And I just don’t know that either one of those two things is happening consistently,” Langford shared.

Langford has two students at Storm Thurmond High, including a son with asthma. He feels more options should be available for all students. “Beginning in the next semester, the current systems that the school and the school board are using will not allow students who will participate in AP classes the opportunity to go to school virtually,” he said. In my mind, you should be able to figure out a system that can support those students,” he added.

Kylie Tracy has a concern about not being able to participate in a “normal” graduation but her biggest concern is for her mother. She’s a breast cancer survivor two years in remission. “Cause she doesn’t really have an immune system, so I don’t want to get her sick,” she added.

Meanwhile, officials say that they will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and make a decision along with the school board.

I also spoke with another parent who did not want to go on camera. She said that in-person learning is the only option some parents have available to them.