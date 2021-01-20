Concerned citizens demand full-time, in-person instruction for Aiken County students

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County school leaders hitting the road Tuesday for a town hall meeting at Silver Bluff High School. Several parents and concerned citizens at the meeting said kids are struggling with virtual learning and some want student to return to in-person class full time.

“People want to know when we’re going to be able to get their children back in school five days a week. I want to know the same thing,” said Superintendent King Laurence.

It’s always been the goal to have students back on their normal schedules as soon as possible.

Laurence explained, “From way back in March when the governor closed our schools, our goal from that point forward was getting everybody back to school every day.”

While many hope for that day, the Aiken Board of Education decided on January 12 to keep students on hybrid model schedules for at least four and a half weeks.

“We just have to be methodical about it. Do it safely and I think that’s what we’re doing,” said Laurence.

A few people made suggestions on how to tackle coronavirus to the school board at the town hall. But these meetings were not specifically planned to discuss the pandemic.

Laurence said, “The first one was back in October or November I believe at Wagener-Salley High School. This one at Silver Bluff. It’s the second in the series we scheduled these a long time ago so there wasn’t anything new that prompted us to do it.”

There are two more town hall meetings. One is scheduled for March 16 at North Augusta High School. The other on May 18 at Midland Valley High School.