Concept designs for new James Brown Arena revealed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We’re seeing the first ideas come from what a new James Brown Arena would look like.
In a meeting Thursday afternoon between Coliseum Authority members and the James Brown Arena team, a conceptual flyover of the new complex was shown.
One of the highlights of the renderings is a connection to the Bell Auditorium that would make the JBA one single structure.
The finish is expected around September 2024 and the arena will seat a little over 10,000 people to the tune of $228 Million dollars.
