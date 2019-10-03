Computer Exchange says they are a victim of computer hacking

MARTINEZ Ga. (WJBF) — We hear it all the time, about a national business getting breached by a hacker. And personal data falling into the wrong hands. Here at home, a small locally-owned company has become the latest victim of cybercrime.

Cyber experts say it’s not a matter of if it will happen; instead when it will happen.

Monday, the manger of Computer Exchange was informed by an employee that a client’s server.

Apparently, an unknown party had compromised a remote software to access clients’ computers: it’s called “Crypto Locker.” It acts like a trojan horse that infects your computer and then searches for individual files to encrypt, making it nearly impossible to break.

The staff believes former employees may have put the virus into their system. A link to a message from an unknown source demanded money if the store wanted their files back.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office incident report states: The ransomware attack could result in several lawsuits and possibly close the local company.

Cyber experts NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson talked to say no one is immune to cyber-attacks.

They say it’s crucial to inform law enforcement immediately when a cyber-attack happens. A spokesperson with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office says, most law enforcement agencies don’t have the equipment to solve the case. But you need to tell them anyway so that they can stop the bleed.

Finally, always back up relevant documents on a flash drive. Experts say, that covers you if a hacker ever holds your files for ransom.

The incident reports states, if a suspect is identified, Computer Exchange will prosecute

Photojournalist: Will Baker